SingTel Q2 profit up 19 percent

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Souththeast Asia’s largest telecommunications operator, reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by higher contributions from its regional associates.

SingTel posted a net profit of S$1.04 billion ($806 million) for the three months ended September, compared with S$870 million a year ago.

It posted an underlying net profit of S$979 million, excluding one-time items. (1 US dollar = 1.2909 Singapore dollar) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Chris Reese)