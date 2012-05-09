SingTel says Q4 underlying profit up 2.5 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported a slightly lower-than-expected 2.5 percent rise in fiscal fourth quarter net profit on Thursday as stronger contributions from its units in Indonesia and Thailand were offset by weakness in India.

SingTel, Southeast Asia’s largest telecoms firm, posted an underlying quarterly net profit of S$1.02 billion ($813.62 million) compared to S$998 million a year earlier. That was slightly below the S$1.06 billion average forecast from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The Singapore company controls around a third of India’s biggest mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel, which this month reported a ninth straight fall in quarterly profit partly due to amortisation and interest costs on its 3G network investments, as well as higher tax provisions.

Bharti’s earnings have been on a downtrend since it paid $9 billion to expand into Africa.

SingTel’s Indonesian affiliate PT Telekomunikasi Selular posted a 23 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended in March as growth in data services due to the popularity of smartphones offset its declining voice segment.

For the company statement, click ($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)