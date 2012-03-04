FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SingTel unveils new structure, buys Amobee
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 6 years

SingTel unveils new structure, buys Amobee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday it will introduce a new organisational structure focused more on products than geographical divisions and will buy Amobee Inc, a mobile advertising solutions firm, for $321 million.

Southeast Asia’s largest telecommunications company said the new structure will take effect on April 1 and comprise three groups -- consumer, digital services and information and communications technology (ICT).

Paul O‘Sullivan, now the head of SingTel’s Australian unit Optus, will lead the Group Consumer division and Allen Lew, now the head of Singapore operations, will be in charge of digital services.

For more on the new structure, click

For more on the Amobee deal, click (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.