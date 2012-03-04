FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SingTel unveils new structure, buys Amobee
March 4, 2012 / 11:22 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-SingTel unveils new structure, buys Amobee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Changes to take effect on April 1

* Buys mobile advertising solutions firm for $321 mln

* New structure comprises consumer, digital services and ICT (Adds details, background)

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday it will set up a new organisational structure focused more on products than geographical divisions and will buy Amobee Inc, a mobile advertising solutions firm, for $321 million.

Southeast Asia’s largest telecommunications company said the new structure will take effect on April 1 and comprise three groups -- consumer, digital services and information and communications technology (ICT).

Paul O‘Sullivan, now the head of SingTel’s Australian unit Optus, will lead the Group Consumer division and Allen Lew, now the head of Singapore operations, will be in charge of digital services.

SingTel will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Monday at which Group Chief Executive Officer Chua Sock Koong will give more details of the new structure and the acquisition of U.S.-based Amobee.

With a home market of just 5 million people and a heavy saturation of mobile phones in Singapore, SingTel has bought stakes in operators in high-growth Asian countries such as India and Indonesia, as well as Australia, to boost its earnings.

Its share price has risen nearly 2 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the 13 percent gain in the broader Singapore index

The company, 55 percent owned by Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, posted a fourth consecutive fall in quarterly profits, hurt by weak results at home and in India due to higher costs. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

