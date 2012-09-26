FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Temasek to sell 400 mln shares in SingTel
#Financials
September 26, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Temasek to sell 400 mln shares in SingTel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek has agreed to sell 400 million shares in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

“We continue to be a significant shareholder in SingTel, which remains the largest company in our portfolio,” Temasek said in a statement, but did not give further details.

According to a term sheet seen by IFR late on Tuesday, the sale will comprise a base size of 400 million SingTel shares at S$3.20 and S$3.25, which works out to about S$1.3 billion ($1.06 billion). It includes an option to sell another 100 million shares that if exercised will raise the deal size to $1.34 billion.

Assuming all 500 million SingTel shares are sold, Temasek’s stake in Southeast Asia’s largest telco will fall to about 51.3 percent from 54.4 percent. ($1 = 1.2244 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)

