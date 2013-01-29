FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SingTel sells Warid Telecom stake to Abu Dhabi
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 29, 2013

SingTel sells Warid Telecom stake to Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its entire 30 percent stake in Pakistan’s Warid Telecom to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Group for $150 million.

“Excluding the value of any future transaction interest, the estimated loss on disposal will be approximately S$230 million ($186 million), including the foreign currency translation losses and transaction costs,” SingTel said in a stock market filing.

For more information, click on ($1 = 1.2387 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
