(Repeats to more subscribers)

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - March 18 (Reuters) - SingTel Optus Pty Ltd : * Says conducts strategic review of optus satellite business in Australia and New Zealand * Says has appointed financial advisors, will make an appropriate announcement in the event of any material development * To see statement (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)