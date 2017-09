April 1 (Reuters) - Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire renewable tech firm Xiangyun Feilong for 6.3 billion yuan ($1.01 billion) by issuing shares

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jyc28v

