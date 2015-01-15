FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinnerschrader Q1 revenue up by about 15 pct to 12.5 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
January 15, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sinnerschrader Q1 revenue up by about 15 pct to 12.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sinnerschrader AG :

* Revenue in Q1 2014/2015 of 12.5 million euros ($14.73 million) exceeds that of the previous year by just under 15 per cent / EBITA at 0.3 million euro / annual forecast confirmed

* Says Q1 net income at just under 0.15 million euros, or one cent per share falling short of figure of 0.25 million euros, or two cents per share, for previous year

* Says in terms of achieving annual targets, a lot will depend on whether or not reluctance to spend reported at end of 2014 continues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
