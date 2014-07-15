BRIEF-SINNERSCHRADER AG reports 9M net revenue of EUR 35.1 Mln

July 15 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG : * Says Group increased in 3M net revenue to Eur 13.0 Mln, with increase Of 15.4 pct over preceding Q2 Of 2013/2014 * Says 9M EBITDA of 2.1 million euros * Says net income in nine-month period of 2013/2014 reached a figure of 0.9 million euros or 8 cents per share * Sees 2013/2014 net revenue of more than 46 million euros and an EBITDA of more than 3 million euros * Says in 9M 2013/2014, net revenue of EUR 35.1 million- around 8.6 million

euros or 32.3 percent higher than figure for previous year