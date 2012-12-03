FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sino-Forest shareholders settle with Ernst & Young -lawyer
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Sino-Forest shareholders settle with Ernst & Young -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sino-Forest shareholders who are part of a class-action suit have reached a C$117 million ($118 million) settlement with Ernst & Young, the collapsed forestry company’s auditor, one of the lawyers representing investors told Reuters on Monday.

Dimitri Lascaris, a partner in Siskinds LLP, said the settlement is “the beginning, not the end” of the suit, which also names Sino-Forest itself, company executives, financial institutions and others. The settlement requires court approval.

Earlier Monday, the Ontario Securities Commission said Ernst & Young is facing allegations that it conducted improper audits of the China-focused forestry company, which collapsed under the weight of fraud allegations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.