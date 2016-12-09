FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banks agree Sinosteel debt restructuring deal -Bank of China
December 9, 2016 / 4:14 AM / 8 months ago

China banks agree Sinosteel debt restructuring deal -Bank of China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Six Chinese banks, including Bank of China, have signed a debt restructuring deal with Sinosteel, the troubled Chinese steelmaker which became one of the first state-owned firms to encounter bond repayment problems in 2015.

Bank of China outlined details of the agreement with Sinosteel in a statement on Friday.

The first phrase of restructuring will be for more than 60 billion yuan ($8.70 billion) of debt, it said. ($1 = 6.8994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

