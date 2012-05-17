FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sino Biopharmaceutical jumps to 5-mth high after strong Q1
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Goldman Sachs
May 17, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Sino Biopharmaceutical jumps to 5-mth high after strong Q1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd (SBP) surged 16.2 percent to their highest in five months after the maker of cardio-cerebral and hepatitis medicines posted strong growth in first-quarter profit thanks to robust demand for its products.

The stock rose to as high as HK$2.45, the highest since December 7. The shares were at HK$2.42 as at 0651 GMT on Thursday, still up 15.2 percent and outperforming a 0.18 percent gain the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

“We reiterate our buy rating on SBP in light of its robust top-line growth against a slowdown in growth for the overall China pharma industry,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.

“We believe SBP’s suite of premium quality drugs contributed to its gross margin improvement, despite the government’s price-cutting policies and higher raw material costs,” Goldman said.

Sino Biopharmaceutical, with a market value of $1.3 billion, said its turnover for the first quarter jumped nearly 60 percent year-on-year to HK$1.98 billion ($254.88 million). Net income surged 97.5 percent to HK$204 million. Gross profit margin rose to 79.6 percent from 77.4 percent in a year ago period.

The strong performance was mainly driven by robust sales growth across categories including hepatitis, cardiovascular, and antibiotics, despite stricter government restrictions on the use of antibiotics.

The company’s margins, however, are expected to come under pressure going forward, analysts said.

“As management reaffirms its plan to expand its sales force and intensify research & development spending, along with the pricing pressure, we expect gross margin and net margin to trend down,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a research note.

Chinese pharmaceutical firms are facing increasing challenges as Beijing aims to bring down medical costs through control of prices as part of its healthcare reform to provide affordable medical services for the 1.3 billion population. ($1 = 7.7683 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.