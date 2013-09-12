FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading in Sino Biopharmaceutical shares halted after stock plunges
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 12, 2013 / 4:17 AM / 4 years ago

Trading in Sino Biopharmaceutical shares halted after stock plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Chinese medicine maker Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd was suspended on Thursday, pending a statement, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

No further details were immediately available.

Officials from the company were not immediately available for comment.

The stock plunged as much as 24.9 percent to HK$4.28 on Thursday morning, their lowest since February 27. The shares were down 16.5 percent prior to the suspension.

That was compared to a 0.24 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.