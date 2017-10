BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s state-run Sinochem Group plans to start trial production at its new 240,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the coastal city Quanzhou in June next year, Group President Liu Deshu told Reuters on Thursday.

The plant would process crude mainly from the Middle East, including Kuwait, Liu said. (Reporting by Su Dan, Laura Yin and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)