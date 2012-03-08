FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sinochem to begin refinery trial runs in June 2013
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sinochem to begin refinery trial runs in June 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, Liu’s comment on partnership)

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - Trial production will begin in June next year at a $4.6-billion refinery being built by China’s state-run Sinochem Corp in the coastal city of Quanzhou, the company’s chief said on Thursday, slightly earlier than planned.

The 240,000-barrel-a-day facility will be the first major refinery owned by the group, chiefly a trader of petroleum and chemicals with a long-standing ambition to become an integrated energy player.

Group President Liu Deshu told Reuters the plant would process crude mainly from the Middle East, including OPEC member Kuwait, with which Sinochem agreed a 2007 supply pact to buy 240,000 bpd of crude.

Liu said Sinochem had yet to engage any foreign partner for the venture.

“We are now in the middle of building the refinery. We don’t want to complicate the issue now,” Liu said on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament session.

European oil major Total, Sinochem’s partner in the joint-venture Chinese refinery WEPEC, was at one point looking to tie up with Sinochem on the Quanzhou plant.

Kuwait, now partner with top Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp in the $9.3-billion Zhanjiang refinery-petrochemical venture, was also a potential candidate for Sinochem, industry sources have said.

Reporting by Su Dan, Laura Yin and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.