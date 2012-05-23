FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sino Clean Energy cuts FY sales outlook on plant closure
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sino Clean Energy cuts FY sales outlook on plant closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - China-based Sino Clean Energy Inc lowered its outlook for full-year revenue after suspending production at its Dongguan plant in China to comply with a court order.

The coal-water slurry fuel (CWSF) producer cut its annual sales outlook to between $125 million and $142 million from the $150 million to $168 million forecast earlier.

Total CWSF sales volumes are expected to be 1.1 million to 1.2 million metric tons in 2012, the company said.

Last week, a local court had asked Sino Clean to close the Dongguan plant pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed against Yongchang Paper Industry Co Ltd, the former owner of the facility.

Nasdaq halted trading in the company’s stock on Tuesday, requesting for more information from the company.

Sino Clean said it is in the process of appealing the court order in China and is also working to fulfill Nasdaq’s requests so that trading in its shares can resume.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.