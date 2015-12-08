FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sino Credit Holdings enters subscription agreement
December 8, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sino Credit Holdings enters subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to add information about shares issued)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sino Credit Holdings Ltd : * Pursuant to deal co has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 2.07 bln shares * Sino credit-...more holding announcement possible subscription of new shares and whitewash waiver application and inside information * On 29 Nov 2015, co entered into Swiree subscription agreement, Richlane subscription agreement and Best Global subscription agreement * Deal for for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$1.59 bln * Source text for Eikon *

