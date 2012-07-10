FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sino-Forest creditors to take control; sale shelved
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 11:42 PM / in 5 years

Sino-Forest creditors to take control; sale shelved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Sino-Forest Corp said on Tuesday it terminated a proposed asset sale, in favor of a plan that calls for the company’s creditors acquire all of its forestry assets.

The China-focused forestry company’s shares plummeted in June 2011 after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry assets. The company, whose stock has since been de-listed by the Toronto Stock Exchange, was granted protection from creditors by a Canadian court in March.

At the time, the company said it would attempt to sell its assets. In the event a credible buyer did not emerge, however, the company’s restructuring plan would let noteholders acquire nearly all of its assets.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Sino-Forest said it would transfer all its assets, other than certain excluded assets, to a newly formed entity owned and controlled by its creditors, as part of a full and final settlement of all creditor claims against the company.

