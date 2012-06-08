FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sino-Forest sale plan wins more debtholder backing
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Sino-Forest sale plan wins more debtholder backing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp said on Friday it has won more support from debtholders for its plan to either sell or restructure its assets.

The company, which barely a year ago was the biggest forestry company on the Toronto Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization, has been accused by regulators and investors of fraud. Its stock, which was halted in August last year, has been de-listed, and the company is now attempting to sell assets to pay off debtholders.

In March, an ad hoc group representing about 40 percent of Sino’s senior noteholders agreed to support the proposed sale of assets.

The company said on Friday it now has the support of about 72 percent of noteholders.

On May 31, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice extended Sino’s creditor protection until Sept. 28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.