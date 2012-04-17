FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sino-Forest announces resignations, firings
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Sino-Forest announces resignations, firings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - Embattled Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp announced several executive departures on Tuesday.

Sino-Forest said Allen Chan, who stepped down as chairman and chief executive in August, had resigned from his position as “founding chairman emeritus”.

It said Chief Financial Officer David Horsley has also resigned from his executive position, but would continue as an employee to assist with restructuring.

The company terminated three other executives that had been placed on administrative leave in August.

