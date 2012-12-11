FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sino-Forest's restructuring plan gets court nod
December 11, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Sino-Forest's restructuring plan gets court nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, which has been accused by regulators and investors of fraud, said on Monday that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved its reorganization plan.

Under the plan, Sino-Forest will transfer most of its assets to a newly formed entity that will be owned by its affected creditors. The company said it intends to implement the plan not later than Jan. 15.

Sino-Forest is the most prominent in a series of North American-listed companies with Chinese operations whose accounting or disclosure practices came under suspicion last year.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in April after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry assets.

Sino-Forest, which has been de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, has been attempting to sell assets to pay off debtholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
