May 23 (Reuters) - Sinopac Financial Holdings :

* Says its subsidiary SinoPac Securities(Asia) to buy 25,000,000 shares (100 percent stake) of Tung Shing Futures(Brokers) at HK$23,988,962 from Tung Shing Holdings

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/z8nY

