UPDATE 1-ICBC scrapping proposal to buy 20 pct stake in Taiwan Sinopac unit

By Faith Hung and Emily Chan

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is scrapping a proposal to buy a $600 million stake in the banking unit of Taiwan’s Sinopac Financial Holdings as an expected easing of the island’s ownership curbs against Chinese investment has not materialised.

The two firms said on Wednesday they won’t extend a share subscription agreement beyond the Oct. 1 deadline, effectively ending would have been one of the biggest cross-strait financial deals.

ICBC had agreed in 2013 to buy a 20 percent stake in Sinopac’s banking arm for T$20 billion ($609.29 million). But the deal was contingent on the passage of a trade services pact that has yet to be approved by the island’s parliament.

The passage of the pact would have lifted the maximum limit a mainland commercial bank is able to hold in a Taiwan bank to 20 percent from 5 percent when the deal was struck.

However, with independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) favoured to win the presidential race in early 2016, hopes are dimming for the passage of the pact and for deals involving mainland banks.

“Cross-strait ties are now full of uncertainty,” a source told Reuters before the announcement was made. “Nobody makes a big decision based on this uncertainty. You don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.”

China views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

Anti-China sentiment has grown on the island since 2014 when the Sunflower student protest movement took place, prompting Taiwan’s legislature to put the trade service pact on hold. There were worries it would hurt the local economy and leave it vulnerable to political pressure from Beijing.

ICBC and Sinopac will continue to be strategic partners, Sinopac’s chief financial officer Michael Chang said. ($1 = 32.8250 Taiwan dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)