TAIPEI, April 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Sinopac Financial Holdings Co Ltd jumped 7 percent to their daily limit on Wednesday after the company said it would sell 20 percent of its banking unit to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) for around T$20 billion It will be the first such investment between banks across the Taiwan Strait. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)