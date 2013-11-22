FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec halts crude, oil product buying after China pipeline blast - traders
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 22, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Sinopec halts crude, oil product buying after China pipeline blast - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp has halted crude and oil product buying following a deadly explosion at a pipeline in eastern China, European traders said on Friday.

At least 35 people were killed in the blast in Qingdao, one of China’s largest crude oil import terminals that supplies at least two major Sinopec refineries as well as many small, independent refineries.

“Unipec is out of the market today because of the pipeline blast,” a trader said, referring to Sinopec’s trading arm. Sinopec is China’s largest refiner.

It was unclear how long Unipec will remain out of the market. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Emma Farge; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.