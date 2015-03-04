FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK court jails former Sinopec adviser for accepting bribes
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 4, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

HK court jails former Sinopec adviser for accepting bribes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court sentenced a former consultant for Asia’s largest refiner Sinopec Corp to seven months in prison for accepting HK$600,000 ($77,368) in bribes, the city’s graft buster said.

Zhang Guoqiang, 63, a former consultant to Sinopec (Hong Kong) Ltd, a unit of Sinopec Corp, pleaded guilty to the bribery charge and was sentenced by the District Court, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zhang worked as vice chairman of Sinopec (Hong Kong) from late 2007, and he helped two companies related to his younger brother conduct fuel oil trade with and secure contracts from the Sinopec unit in Hong Kong, the statement said.

Zhang Guoqiang retired in May 2012 but was re-employed as an adviser for Sinopec (Hong Kong), which is mainly involved in fuel oil trading and petrol retailing business in the former British colony, according to the statement. He was arrested in January 2014.

In China, Sinopec Corp and its parent Sinopec Group have become a target for a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched by Chinese president Xi Jinping.

China’s anti-corruption watchdog said last month that it had uncovered evidence of graft at Sinopec Group, warning the state-owned oil giant to take strong action to eradicate kickbacks, nepotism and theft.

Some executives at Sinopec Group are suspected of corruption in areas of project construction, supply, sales, joint-ventures, and overseas operations, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said. ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.