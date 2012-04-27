Sinopec expects better Q2 earnings, sources say

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest refiner, expects earnings to improve in the second quarter after posting a first-quarter profit that missed estimates because of massive losses from processing crude oil, people briefed by the company said.

“They (Sinopec management) are hinting the worst might be over for them. The second quarter at least is not going to be as bad as the first,” said one person who attended the company’s earnings conference call on Friday with analysts and investors.

Officials at the Hong Kong-listed company said they are optimistic about the second quarter after the Chinese government raised oil product prices in March and demand for chemicals started to recover, according to another person at the briefing.

They requested anonymity as they needed to brief their clients on Sinopec’s results first. The conference call was off-limits to the media.

Sinopec did not issue any earnings guidance at the call, spokesman Huang Wensheng said.

Company officials said the latest hike in Chinese fuel prices has eased the pressure on refining margins, according to Huang.

Sinopec reported a 35 percent drop in first-quarter profit, dragged down by losses from selling diesel and gasoline at state-controlled prices.

Net income reached 13.41 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in the first three months compared with 20.6 billion a year earlier, the company said on Thursday after markets closed. That missed the average forecast of 16.69 billion yuan by seven analysts polled by Reuters.