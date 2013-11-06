FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec parent plans $17.7 bln stake buyback
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 6, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

Sinopec parent plans $17.7 bln stake buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China Petrochemical Group, parent of Shanghai and Hong Kong listed oil giant Sinopec Corp. , plans to spend an estimated maximum $17.7 billion to buy back a 2 percent stake in the Shanghai-listed entity over the next year, in an apparent move to support the mainland’s sagging stock market.

The state-owned parent started the purchase on Tuesday, buying 6.06 million shares, or 0.005 percent of the listed arm, Sinopec said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange dated November 6.

A 2 percent stake amounts to 2.33 billion shares, based on Sinopec’s total capital base of 116.6 billion share. Sinopec’s Shanghai-listed, yuan-denominated A shares closed at 4.62 yuan per share on Tuesday. Based on these calculations, the parent could spend as much as 107.7 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.