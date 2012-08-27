FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinopec says has won bid to build $1 bln clean-energy project in Texas
August 27, 2012

Sinopec says has won bid to build $1 bln clean-energy project in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sinopec Group, parent of Asia’s largest refiner Sinopec Corp, has won a bid to build a $1 billion clean-energy project in Texas in what would be one of the biggest investments by Chinese companies in the U.S. power sector.

Sinopec‘c chairman, Fu Chengyu, speaking at a results briefing, said the company was not, however, in talks to invest in the project.

He was speaking after the state-controlled energy giant said on Sunday that it saw growing demand for its products in the second half of the year, after losses at its refining and chemicals businesses led to a 46 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.

