FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec plant to stop buying Iran condensate in Q3 due to repairs -source
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 8, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Sinopec plant to stop buying Iran condensate in Q3 due to repairs -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp’s Tianjin refinery will stop buying Iran’s South Pars condensate from July through September partly because of a planned major plant overhaul, an industry official said on Friday.

Tianjin Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state refiner Sinopec Corp, plans to shut down its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing facilities and a one million tonne per year (tpy) ethylene complex from mid-August till the end of September.

The shutdown is about two weeks earlier than a previous plan.

“We are not going to receive any South Pars condensate from Iran for July, August and September,” said the official who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.

“We will be under whole-plant maintenance from mid-August till end of September. And for July, it’s due to some environmental factor as the South Pars oil will be difficult to handle in hot summer weather.” (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.