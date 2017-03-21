FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
March 21, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 5 months ago

Indonesia police say Interpol issues red notices for 3 Sinopec execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to an $850 million Sinopec oil storage terminal development in Indonesia.

"The three red notices have been published for those wanted people," National Police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said.

He said Indonesian authorities filed the request for Interpol assistance on Feb. 21 and identified the Sinopec executives named in the red notices as Zhang Jun, Feng Zhigang, and Ye Zhijun.

A Sinopec spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Additional reporting by Meng Meng in BEIJING; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Paul Tait)

