Sinopec says will take long time for oil prices to rise back to $100 a barrel

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia’s largest refiner, Sinopec Corp, said on Monday it will take a long time for international crude oil prices to return to $100 a barrel, a day after it posted its first quarterly loss as a listed company.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading at $54.65 on Monday, down 67 cents from their last settlement.

Sinopec chairman Fu Chengyu, speaking at an earnings briefing, added that oil companies need to get used to operating in a low oil price environment. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree)