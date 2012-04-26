FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Sinopec posts sharply lower weaker Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest refiner, missed forecasts with a worse-than-expected 35 percent drop in first-quarter profit which was dragged down by losses from selling diesel and gasoline at state-controlled prices.

Net income of 13.41 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in the first three months compared with 20.6 billion a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said on Thursday.

That missed the average forecast of 16.69 billion yuan by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because of government controls on oil product prices. Sinopec had a refining loss of $5.9 billion last year.

Fuel price hikes in China are often smaller, and implemented later, than required under a government-set formula that tracks changes in global crude costs.

The government controls oil product prices to curb inflation.

Sinopec reported a 2 percent gain in profit for the whole of last year, lagging behind the 29 percent growth by China’s top offshore energy producer CNOOC Ltd, which does not refine crude oil.

