FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec 2012 profit falls 12.8 pct, in line with forecast
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 24, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

Sinopec 2012 profit falls 12.8 pct, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) posted a 12.8 percent fall in its 2012 net profit on Sunday, roughly in line with forecasts, hit by a drop in revenues from its upstream and chemicals businesses.

Asia’s largest refiner and China’s second largest oil and gas company booked a net profit of 63.88 billion yuan ($10.28 billion) for last year, versus earnings of 73.22 billion yuan in 2011. This compared with a consensus forecast of 62.6 billion yuan from 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Clement Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.