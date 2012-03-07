Sinopec/ENN deny reports they will not raise China Gas bid

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that they have not made any statement indicating they will not raise their $2.2 billion takeover offer for city gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd .

In a joint filing with the Hong Kong Stock exchange, Sinopec and ENN also said they believed their current offer was in the best interests of China Gas and its shareholders.

The statement was issued in response to media reports on Wednesday that said ENN had no plan to raise its $2.2 billion joint takeover bid with Sinopec for China Gas.

“The consortium would not raise the offer price of HK$3.50 a share,” the South China Morning Post reported, citing ENN Chairman Wang Yusuo as saying on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

He was also quoted as saying that talks between the consortium and China Gas’ representatives had reached an impasse: “We are stuck in the discussions.”

Shares of China Gas ended down 1.6 percent on Wednesday, still above the offer price HK$3.5 per share. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)