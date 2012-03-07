UPDATE 1-Sinopec/ENN say no price decision yet on China Gas bid

(Adds quotes, details)

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday they had not made any decision on whether to raise their $2.2 billion takeover offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd after local media said the firms had ruled out the possibility of sweetening the bid.

In a joint filing with the Hong Kong Stock exchange, Sinopec

and ENN said they believed their current offer for the city gas distributor was in the best interests of China Gas and its shareholders. But they said no decision had yet been made on the possibility of improving the take-over bid.

The statement was issued after the South China Morning Post quoted ENN chairman Wang Yusuo as saying there were no plans to raise the offer price of HK$3.50 a share. He also said that talks between the consortium and China Gas’ representatives had reached an impasse: “We are stuck in the discussions.”

But the joint statement said Wang’s response to the reporters on Tuesday was made in a very short exchange on the sidelines of China’s annual parliamentary session when he hurried between meetings.

“Wang’s comments were intended to convey that the offer price of HK$3.50 per offer share represents an attractive offer and a reasonable and fair price for China Gas shares and no decision has been made for any increase in the offer,” the statement said.

Shares of China Gas ended down 1.6 percent on Wednesday, still above the offer price HK$3.5 per share, against 0.86 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The battle for China Gas has intensified in the past two months. Several key shareholders in the firm, including South Korea’s SK Holdings, have increased their stakes in the takeover target.

In December, China Gas rejected the unsolicited cash bid from Sinopec and ENN Energy, saying it failed to reflect the fundamental value of the company.

Sinopec and ENN said in the statement that they had been seeking approval from various Chinese authorities such as the National Development and Reform Commission and the commerce ministry to move ahead with the takeover approach.

Analysts have also said a successful takeover would create synergy between ENN and China Gas, which would in turn benefit from Sinopec as a major upstream natural gas supplier in China.

The South China Morning Post also cited Wang as saying that a takeover of China Gas could boost the acquisition target's profit by at least 30 percent.