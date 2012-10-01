FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec shuts Guangzhou CDU for 20 days for environmental checks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 1, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Sinopec shuts Guangzhou CDU for 20 days for environmental checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 1 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp started shutting down a 104,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude processing unit at a subsidiary refinery in Guangzhou on Saturday, two industry officials said, in preparation for safety and environmental checks after state media reported on environmental problems.

The crude unit will be down for at least 20 days and the plant, Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical, has to divert at least one imported crude cargo into storage, one official with direct knowledge of the plant’s operations told Reuters.

The official said Sinopec has yet to decide whether to shut down the whole Guangzhou plant after China’s National Day holiday week that ends on Oct 7.

The plant, in capital city of southern Guangdong province, has a total crude processing capacity of 270,000 bpd. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.