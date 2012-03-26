FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinopec sees rapid growth in natural gas output
March 26, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

Sinopec sees rapid growth in natural gas output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec), the country’s second-largest integrated oil company, sees rapid growth in natural gas output in the next five years, mainly from unconventional gas projects, Chairman Fu Chengyu said on Monday.

Fu made the remarks at Sinopec’s result briefing.

He also said the company’s bid for China Gas Holdings Ltd reflected market vale.

In December Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd offered up to $2.2 billion for control of privately run natural gas distributor China Gas, in what could become a rare hostile takeover for a mainland company.

China Gas had dismissed the unsolicited cash bid, saying it failed to reflect the fundamental value of the company. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

