Sinopec unit narrows range of up to $1.88 bln Hong Kong IPO-IFR
May 15, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Sinopec unit narrows range of up to $1.88 bln Hong Kong IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - The engineering unit of China’s Sinopec Group, Asia’s largest refiner, narrowed the indicative price range on its up to $1.88 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, as the unit is called, changed the range to HK$10.5-11 per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company launched the deal on May 6 with an indicative range of HK$9.80 to HK$13.10 per share.

Sinopec Engineering is offering 1.33 billion new shares in the offering.

At the narrower range, the IPO will be worth as much as $1.88 billion, down from up to $2.24 billion in the broader range. The final pricing will be determined after books are closed on Thursday.

Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

