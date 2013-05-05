FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinopec unit plans up to $2.24 bln Hong Kong IPO - IFR
#Financials
May 5, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

Sinopec unit plans up to $2.24 bln Hong Kong IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - The engineering unit of China’s Sinopec Group, Asia’s largest refiner, plans to raise up to $2.24 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering in five months as the company starts taking investor orders for the deal, IFR reported on Sunday.

Sinopec Engineering, as the unit is called, is offering 1.33 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$9.8 to HK$13.1 each, putting the total deal at HK$17.4 billion ($2.24 billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company and underwriters will start taking orders for the deal on Monday.

The company was formed last September, consolidating eight engineering and construction units of Sinopec Group, as the state-owned giant looks to expand its business overseas. . It is controlled by Sinopec Group and Sinopec Corp, which hold stakes of 2 percent and 98 percent, respectively.

Citic Securities , JPMorgan and UBS were hired as sponsors of the offering.

$1 = HK$7.76 Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Nick Macfie

