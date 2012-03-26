Sinopec says to pump oil into new Jinling CDU this week

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) said it will start pumping oil this week into a new crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Jinling refinery, which would eventually make it China’s second-largest refinery by capacity.

The construction of the 160,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) unit took one year and two months, the firm said in a report on a website run by its parent firm, China Petrochemical Corp(www.sinopecnews.com.cn).

The CDU would boost Jinling’s crude refining capacity to 430,000 bpd, the largest in China after 460,000-bpd Zhenhai refinery, which is also run by Sinopec Corp.

But the plant was not expected to ramp up operation to full capacity immediately as some complementary facilities were still under construction, according to several industry sources.

Sinopec had initially planned to start the new unit at the end of last year, but a company official said in November the startup would be postponed to June this year after a series of accidents in China’s refining sector.

Sinopec aims to process 4.5 million bpd of crude this year after running 4.34 million bpd in 2011.

Jinling refinery is in the eastern Jiangsu province. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; editing by Miral Fahmy)