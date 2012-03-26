Sinopec to shut smaller Jingmen CDU for repair-source

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) will shut a 30,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit at its Jingmen refinery in April for one-month of maintenance work, an industry source said on Monday.

An official contacted at Sinopec’s news office was not aware of the repair and declined to comment.

A 1.2 million tonne-per-year (tpy) delayed coking unit will also be closed for overhaul during the period, the source said.

Jingmen will keep another crude unit, at 70,000 bpd, in normal operation, according to the source.

The plant is located in central Hubei province. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Lane)