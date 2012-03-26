FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec to shut smaller Jingmen CDU for repair-source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 26, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 6 years

Sinopec to shut smaller Jingmen CDU for repair-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) will shut a 30,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit at its Jingmen refinery in April for one-month of maintenance work, an industry source said on Monday.

An official contacted at Sinopec’s news office was not aware of the repair and declined to comment.

A 1.2 million tonne-per-year (tpy) delayed coking unit will also be closed for overhaul during the period, the source said.

Jingmen will keep another crude unit, at 70,000 bpd, in normal operation, according to the source.

The plant is located in central Hubei province. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Lane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.