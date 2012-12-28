FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec sets up oilfield service arm ahead of listing
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Sinopec sets up oilfield service arm ahead of listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Group, the parent of Sinopec Corp, has set up a giant oilfield service arm to expand its global engineering and construction services for the upstream oil and gas business and which the state energy firm hopes to eventually list.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp, officially launched on Friday in Beijing, employs 140,000 people and has 76.6 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) worth of fixed assets with 2012 revenue estimated at 95 billion yuan ($15.2 billion), Sinopec Group said in a press release.

The new entity, consolidated from the service departments of eight subsidiary oilfields such as Shengli, Zhongyuan and Jianghan, is executing contracts overseas worth a total of $14.2 billion.

In September, Sinopec Group formed an engineering and construction company for its refining and petrochemical business called Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, which state media reports said was expected to be listed in Hong Kong by 2014. Sinopec will eventually list both companies, but there is no timeline yet for the listings, a company official said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.