Sinopec Qilu plant shuts main crude unit for overhaul - source

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp’s Qilu refinery is closing on Monday a 160,000 barrels-per-day crude unit for a planned 25-day maintenance, an industry official said.

The plant’s crude throughput will be down by a third this month to around 140,000 bpd, versus 212,000 bpd last month, said the official with direct knowledge of the plant’s productions.

Qilu refinery, in the eastern province of Shandong, has a total refining capacity of 220,000 bpd. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Ron Popeski)