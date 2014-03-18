FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinopec to restructure convenience store assets in non-fuel push
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Sinopec to restructure convenience store assets in non-fuel push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday it plans to incorporate a company to hold its convenience store assets in a major push to boost non-fuel sales at its vast network of service stations.

The oil giant will set up a retail company to hold 23,000 convenience stores and other related assets at its over 30,000 service stations across China, it said in a Chinese statement.

The establishment of the retail company “marks a significant step taken by Sinopec to make its non-fuel business a more specialised and market-oriented operation”, the statement said, adding that Sinopec had 23,000 convenience stores and sales of 13.3 billion yuan ($2.15 billion) in 2013.

