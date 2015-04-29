FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Refiner Sinopec posts 85 pct profit plunge on oil price slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest refiner, posted an 85 percent fall in first-quarter profit as a sharp decline in international crude prices hit upstream earnings and resulted in inventory writedowns at its massive refining arm.

The state-controlled company’s net profit was 2.17 billion yuan ($350.06 million) -- roughly in line with expectations -- against 14.1 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

Sinopec last month said that it might only break even in the first quarter, citing margins hit by higher-cost crude purchased earlier.

It issued the profit warning after reporting a worse than expected fourth-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion yuan -- its first quarterly loss since becoming a public company in 2000.

Domestic rival PetroChina on Monday reported a sharper than expected 82 percent fall in first-quarter profit. ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
