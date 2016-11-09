BRIEF-Sinopec says in $4 bln petchem JV with Taiwan firm

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp officially launched a 50-50 joint venture with a Taiwanese company to build a petrochemical complex in southeast coastal Fujian province, Sinopec said on Wednesday.

* JV between Taiwanese firm Dynamic Ever Investments Ltd and Fujian Petrochemical Co Ltd (FPCL), which is 50-percent owned by Sinopec Corp

* Project includes a 1 million tonnes per year ethylene plant and downstream units cost an estimated 27.8 billion yuan ($4.09 billion)

* Project won Fujian provincial regulatory approval in January 2016; JV contract signed in May 2016

* Project to be built in Gulei petrochemical industrial park of Zhangzhou city

* Sinopec in-house newspaper reported in December 2015 the project started constructions

