Sinopec Engineering wins contract worth $1.85 bln

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Sinopec Engineering has signed a contract worth $1.85 billion with Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries to help build propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene units, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.

The contract term is expected to be for 36 months and includes construction, commissioning and performance assessment for the units, the company said in the statement.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by William Hardy)