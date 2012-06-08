FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Sinopharm plans to issue up to $1.3 bln in bonds
June 8, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

China's Sinopharm plans to issue up to $1.3 bln in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , China’s top pharmaceutical products distributor, plans to issue up to 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) worth of corporate bonds in a bid to lower its borrowing costs and improve its debt structure.

The bonds will have a maturity of up to 10 years, Sinopharm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday. The proceeds will be used to repay bank loans and for working capital.

Sinopharm said the bonds would provide a further source of medium- to long-term funding at an interest rate that is expected to be more favourable than those generally available on loans from commercial banks.

The issuance is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

For the statement click here

$1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher

