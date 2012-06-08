China's Sinopharm plans to issue up to $1.3 bln in bonds

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , China’s top pharmaceutical products distributor, plans to issue up to 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) worth of corporate bonds in a bid to lower its borrowing costs and improve its debt structure.

The bonds will have a maturity of up to 10 years, Sinopharm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday. The proceeds will be used to repay bank loans and for working capital.

Sinopharm said the bonds would provide a further source of medium- to long-term funding at an interest rate that is expected to be more favourable than those generally available on loans from commercial banks.

The issuance is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

